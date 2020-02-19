WATERTOWN — Wildlife biologists will be back Thursday night to again try to move crows that roost in trees at night around Watertown.
During a meeting Tuesday night, City Council members Sarah Compo and Lisa Ruggiero said they’ve been getting complaints from residents who want something done to get rid of the pesky birds.
“I think most people said that they were in favor of whatever means, whether it was lethal means, whatever, to do that,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said, adding that the tactic might work for a few days until the crows return.
Recently, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith proposed killing a few crows to scare off the rest of the flock.
Biologists from city consultant Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, will be in town Thursday night to use a series of hazing methods to move the crows.
“I’m continuing to get complaints from people as I’m sure everybody else is about the crows, although I know we are working on that,” Councilwoman Compo said.
For years, thousands of crows have spent the night roosting in trees around the city.
After the mayor suggested killing some crows, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals came out to oppose shooting a few crows to scare off the remainder of the roost.
The crows have been a problem in the northern Washington Street area all winter. Other popular roost areas are behind Watertown High School on Washington Street, around Factory Street and along the Black River.
The hazing includes the use of spotlights, specialized remote-controlled aircraft, playing distress calls, firing pyrotechnics, and using hand-held lasers and paint ball markers. So far, high-powered air rifles have not been used.
City officials have been worried about the health risks of the crow droppings.
Residents are encouraged to provide the location, estimated size and dates and times of crow flock sightings in their neighborhoods.
Loomacres relies on this information to identify nuisance crow flocks and to target hazing efforts. The toll-free number to report crow activities is 1-800-243-1462, ext. 1. To report crow activities online, go to www.airportwildlife.com/crows.php or click on the link on the city’s home page at www.watertown-ny.gov. The link will appear in the center of the page in the “Press Releases” column.
