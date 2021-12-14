WATERTOWN — Rande S. Richardson doesn’t think that planned improvements will be enough to protect the Flower Memorial monument on Washington Street from getting hit by vehicles in the future.
Mr. Richardson, who was chairman of a group involved with restoring the monument almost 20 years ago, is worried that the Gov. Roswell Pettibone Flower Memorial monument could be damaged once again from a vehicle.
Hit about a half-dozen times already in the past several years, the monument was most recently damaged on Nov. 28 when it was hit by a pickup truck, causing the monument to sustain scuff marks and two bollards had to be replaced.
The city is spending $100,000 from its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program to make improvements to prevent vehicles from crashing into the monument in the future.
In 2003, a group of residents volunteered to raise $120,000 to improve and restore the monument on the occasion of its 100th anniversary.
Mr. Richardson has expressed concerns with the DRI project to city officials. He’s dissatisfied with how plans show what will be done to protect the monument from future accidents.
“If we do it, we should do it right,” Mr. Richardson said Friday.
In July, he and another member of the committee involved in the restoration in 2003 attended an initial review of the project. At that time, they made some suggestions and expressed various concerns. Other committee members have also expressed concerns since then, he said.
He was dismayed when none of the concerns were addressed during a presentation to City Council in October. On Oct. 18, he sent a letter to council members, thinking that the project is moving more rapidly than they had thought.
City officials said they wanted to get Mr. Richardson’s input.
“We brought him in from the beginning,” said city planner Geoffrey T. Urda. “We certainly weren’t trying to ignore him.”
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said the city held a stakeholders meeting folks interested in the monument in July to show them conceptual plans.
“I don’t know what his concerns are,” he said.
The Watertown architectural firm of Barton & Loguidice was retained to design the project.
Work on the final plans continues. The city plans to hold another meeting with the former monument committee to get more input from them.
The design could change. They already have, Mr. Lumbis said Monday.
Original plans had moving an interpretive sign from the monument sign and relocating it to the other side of the sidewalks.
After listening to folks and council members, the city decided to keep the monument where it is now, Mr. Lumbis said.
After hearing that plans are not etched in stone, Mr. Richardson said it was news that he welcomes.
“It’s encouraging,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.