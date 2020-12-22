The newest round of coronavirus aid legislation, which was agreed on by congressional leaders Sunday and passed by Congress on Monday night, will include roughly $54 billion for New York state, according to U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.
On Monday, Sen. Schumer detailed how the new round of aid will include support for local governments, schools, public health departments, vaccine distribution and COVID-19 tests, as well as rent assistance, eviction relief, support for small- and medium-sized businesses and direct assistance to individuals.
But even as he described the far-reaching aid package, which is the second-largest in American history, second only to the CARES Act, Sen. Schumer stressed that this is only a stopgap measure, and more support is desperately needed.
“This is not a stimulus bill, this is an emergency survival bill,” he said. “We’re going to fight for more dollars later.”
The package passed the House 359-53 on Monday night at about 9:10 p.m., and passed the Senate, 92-6, about two hours later.
Congressional leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy P. Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and occasionally Treasury Secretary Stephen T. Mnuchin, have stalled for months on what the next round of coronavirus aid should look like. While Democrats pushed for the $3 trillion, then $2.2 trillion HEROES Act, Republicans have pushed for a much smaller, more “targeted” measure.
The two sides agreed to a $900 billion measure, which includes reduced versions of some of the programs introduced in the CARES Act.
The next measure includes $600 stimulus checks for individual Americans making up to $75,000 per year, or $1,200 checks for couples who file taxes jointly and make less than $150,000 per year, plus $600 more per child.
Sen. Schumer said he supported a measure that would have given $1,200 per person, as was passed in the CARES Act, but he blamed Sen. McConnell for not going higher.
“This is as much as Leader McConnell would go for,” he said.
The upcoming aid package also includes additional federal support for unemployment programs, and will add $300 per week to unemployment checks for qualified people, as well as offering 24 weeks of unemployment insurance funded exclusively by the federal government to those who have exhausted their state benefits. The new end date for these unemployment programs is now March 14, 2021.
For renters, $1.3 billion has been set aside for the Emergency Rental Assistance program. In New York state, that money will be given to local government housing authorities, who will then be able to give it to renters seeking assistance for unpaid rent, utilities or those facing eviction proceedings.
The federal eviction moratorium, which prevents any landlords or property owners from removing tenants for failure to pay, will be extended until Jan 31, 2021. Sen. Schumer said that date can be extended even further under the next presidential administration.
The next round of aid legislation also includes a re-authorization of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to businesses so they can continue to pay their staff and other operating expenses as revenue drops and storefronts close. Businesses will be eligible for a second round of PPP loan money, with dedicated funding allocated to very small businesses and businesses in under-served communities.
Live performance venues and other cultural institutions nationwide will also receive $15 billion in targeted aid through the Save Our Stages program, which Sen. Schumer pushed for specifically.
“Live venues are in real trouble because they’re the first to close and the last to open, because people gather closely together there,” he said.
The national agricultural sector is set to receive a $13 billion boost with this aid package, including $400 million to reimburse dairy farmers who donate their products, rather than dump them, in the event they cannot find buyers. For specialty crop growers, $325 million will be made available, including $225 million for supplemental payments to farmers who lost crops in 2019.
Local and state governments are also set to receive funding from the federal government to support certain pandemic-related programs, although direct funding to offset pandemic losses was not included, despite repeated calls for months from local government officials.
“New York state governments will receive about $13 billion in a variety of ways,” Sen. Schumer said. “Education money, money for vaccinations, for health care, money for transit, money for highways.”
Public K-12 schools in New York will receive $4 billion. The State University of New York and the City University of New York will together receive $1.4 billion. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Emergency Education Fund will receive $313 million, to be used at his discretion to support K-12 and college schools.
Sen. Schumer said there’s also an amount, which he did not specify, set aside to fund private schools that serve low-income students.
The state Department of Transportation will receive $426 million to support ongoing construction projects and to make up for declining revenue, and a $200 million Emergency Transit Relief program will be established to support upstate transportation services, including county-supported bus services.
For health care, the next round of aid legislation will include $1.6 billion for New York state to be split evenly with the state and New York City. For vaccine distribution, the state will receive $135 million, and $675 million will be used to support ongoing testing, contract tracing, isolation and other mitigation programs.
Sen. Schumer said there must be more aid made available to states and local governments, and he blamed Sen. McConnell for blocking any increase in the amount of money given to them.
“By all rights, there should be direct assistance to state and local governments,” he said. “We help small businesses, we don’t want them to lay people off, and that’s a good thing. But when a bus driver or a firefighter is laid off, that’s a local government. They also have to feed their families, and it’s unfortunate McConnell blocked that.”
Sen. Schumer said his intention is to return once the next Congress reconvenes in January and push for a much more expansive coronavirus aid package, which will include more support for local governments.
While control of the Senate is still undetermined, Sen. Schumer said he’s confident having President-elect Joseph R. Biden in the White House will improve the odds of the Republican party agreeing to a larger aid package.
“Joe Biden has told me he’s going to make it a high priority, and try to work on a bipartisan way to get something done, so I’m hopeful,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.