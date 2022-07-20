WATERTOWN — City public works crews will be installing storm sewer drainage Thursday in advance of paving on outer Massey Street, near the CSX railyard.
Outer Massey Street will be closed at the city limits, starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.
Motorists should plan alternate routes during construction.
If in this area, motorists should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.