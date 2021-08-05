WATERTOWN — The cost of the Watertown Family YMCA’s community center project is going up an estimated $4 million to $5 million because of skyrocketing costs for construction supplies caused by the pandemic.
Denise K. Young, CEO of the YMCA, also confirmed on Thursday that opening of the new aquatics and community center, in the former call center at 168 Arsenal St., will now be delayed several months.
Originally slated for August 2022, the community center now won’t be ready for occupancy until May 2023, she said.
“There’ll be additional costs to the supply chain because of COVID,” she said.
The project’s price tag had been estimated at about $18 million, but the final construction costs still “have not been finalized,” she said. Some new costs also are attributed to changes in the layout of the community center, consisting of an addition for a pool that was not originally planned, she said.
The building will be converted into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with a running track above and several other amenities.
Local officials have called the community center a transformational project that will attract hundreds of people to downtown on a daily basis.
However, the discovery of PCBs under the floor also has triggered a major remediation that will cost an additional $2 million.
David J. Zembiec, chief executive officer of Jefferson County Economic Development, said the removal of the PCBs should be completed in December to allow for the community center project to start in January.
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were banned in the U.S. in 1979 because those chemicals are a health hazard. They were widely used in electrical equipment and hydraulic fluids and as lubricants.
The PCBs in the building’s flooring have not posed a health risk because they remain contained, but the construction project will disturb them.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, which still owns the building, is responsible for the costs of the remediation.
Purcell Construction, Watertown, will complete the actual environmental cleanup work. The JCIDA board discussed the situation at its Thursday morning meeting. The cleanup has not started yet.
“We’re still working out some of the details of the contract with Purcell,” Mr. Zembiec said.
The JCIDA intends to apply for a $300,000 grant from National Grid to help pay for the cleanup. The JCIDA also plans to use some capital reserves, but is still arranging other ways to pay for it.
The contamination was discovered while testing was being conducted to determine the existence of asbestos in the floor tiles in the 68,000-square-foot building that once housed an F.W. Woolworth store constructed in 1971.
An adhesive, used to install the floor tiles, contains a PCB-contaminated oil that has seeped into the cement underneath the tiles.
To get rid of the PCBs, a method called scarifying will be used to remove a layer of the cement. Last month, engineers from Paradigm Environmental Services, Watertown, concluded the PCBs issue was not as bad as it could have been.
Most of the flooring will have to have an eighth of an inch removed, not the feared quarter inch.
Paradigm developed the remediation plan with Sessler Environmental Services, Macedon, Wayne County.
Most recently, the building housed a call center, operated by Concentrix until it closed in 2019.
