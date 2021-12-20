WATERTOWN — City Engineer Michael Delaney is shooting for repairs to be finished on the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds by the start of next summer.
He made those remarks after the City Council on Monday night approved a $112,830.76 contract with Sundance Leisure, Watertown, to complete a series of repairs on the Alteri pool.
The repairs include removing the filter at the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool at the North Street Elementary School and installing it at the Alteri pool; and using other disassembled parts from the Flynn pool.
Moving the Flynn pool filter to the Alteri pool will cost $53,000 as an alternate bid for the contract with Sundance Leisure. Sundance was the only company that submitted a bid to complete the Alteri pool repairs.
After the meeting, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she had a couple of residents ask her why the city wasn’t purchasing a new filter for the Alteri pool and keeping the other filter at the Flynn Pool.
Councilwoman Ruggiero also wondered about the filter and why it was being done this way, she said.
Saving the Flynn pool became a campaign issue in the City Council race this fall.
At this point, the city is not considering purchasing a new pool filter because it would take a year or more to get one delivered. Mr. Delaney blamed the ongoing supply chain issues that are occurring throughout the country because of the pandemic.
“No one will guarantee that we can get a filter in a year,” he said.
The city was set to demolish the Alteri pool until it was learned that the Flynn pool at North Street Elementary School was the one that needed the most repairs.
The repairs were included in the 2021-22 budget at $37,000, so council members readopted the budget in the amount of $112,830.76 to pay for all the repairs.
While the Alteri pool will be fixed, the fate of the Flynn pool remains very much in doubt. It needs at least $735,000 in repairs, Mr. Delaney said earlier this year.
Councilwoman Ruggiero hasn’t given up on saving it.
“We’re going to revisit the Flynn pool next month,” she said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero also has questioned whether the Flynn pool would cost $735,000 to fix, since an earlier estimate was about $300,000.
Councilmen-elect Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III campaigned on saving the Flynn pool and having three city pools.
They will be sworn into office and join the council after that.
Repairs kept the Alteri and Flynn pools from opening this past summer. Only the Thompson Park pool was open in the summer.
In other business, it was the last council meeting for council members Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Leonard G. Spaziani.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwomen Sarah V. Compo-Pierce and Ruggiero thanked the two departing council members for their service on council.
Councilmen Henry-Wilkinson and Spaziani noted the importance for serving the people of Watertown.
