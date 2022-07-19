WATERTOWN — City Council took a first step on Monday night to come up with a blueprint for Thompson Park.
Council members approved a $135,000 contract with two consultants to come up with a master plan for Thompson Park.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
WATERTOWN — City Council took a first step on Monday night to come up with a blueprint for Thompson Park.
Council members approved a $135,000 contract with two consultants to come up with a master plan for Thompson Park.
Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners PPLC, New York City, and GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, will work together to complete the study.
Before the vote, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said that Starr Whitehouse has experience working on other Olmsted parks, including Central Park in New York City.
The city-owned historic park was designed in the early 20th century by John and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s Central Park and many other parks throughout the United States.
The consultants will conduct an inventory and analysis of the park, get input from the public and determine a final plan development for the study.
In recent years, the city has focused on enhancing and adding trails in the park and removing buckthorn, an invasive species that has gobbled up lawns in the historic city park for decades.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said removing the buckthorn will help the consultants see what’s possible for the park in the future.
“Getting rid of the buckthorn will end up with a better park,” he said, adding that he envisions some of the activities that can occur near the western overlook now that the overgrowth is gone.
A master plan has become a City Council goal in recent years while there have been increased discussions about adding amenities to the park.
Council members have allocated $4.2 million of their $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for potential projects in the park, such as an ice rink and stage or bandstand, basketball courts, a skate park and disc golf courses in the park.
“I’m happy about a bunch of projects being offered,” Councilman Cliff G. Olney said.
Mr. Mix said the city doesn’t have a time frame when the master plan will be completed, noting that will be decided during the first phase of the project.
The city solicited a proposal from Starr Whitehouse after the firm worked with GYMO on conceptual plans to create an amphitheater at the park last year.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.