WATERTOWN — They’re here.
The City Council was briefed on what the city can do about the emerald ash borer now that it’s known the insects are in Watertown. The first two trees infected by the insect were found near the Watertown Fire Station on Massey Street.
The invasive species will probably end up killing about 430 trees before it’s done.
Some ash trees could be saved if the city decides to use an expensive trunk injection treatment that could cost the city about $100 for every diameter inch.
About 200 could be saved at first, said city planner Michael DeMarco, the city’s tree man. The treatment lasts just a few years.
He and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Sue Gwise gave a presentation to council members on Tuesday night.
He recommends the other 200 or so should be taken down immediately before they fall on houses, cars and in city neighborhoods.
“The wood becomes very brittle, and the trees will spontaneously break apart with no load, no wind, no snow, no rain or anything like that, so it’s a hazard,” she said.
Mr. DeMarco thinks “it’s going to be a huge problem.”
“Now it’s actually here, so now we are actually having to deal with it,” DeMarco said.
The emerald ash borer was first reported in the Midwest in 2002 and slowly moved east.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.