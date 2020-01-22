WATERTOWN — Homeowners most likely won’t be seeing a significant increase in costs to repair the sidewalks in front of their homes under a popular city program.
The city had been considering an increase in the price to $16.50 per square foot — up from $10 per square foot — for residents who participate in the sidewalk program that’s been offered for years.
But City Council members on Tuesday night informally agreed to keep it a 50-50 split for what homeowners would pay under the program, not the 75 percent that was discussed back in November.
The former council set the 50-50 split as a goal but current council members have decided to reverse that decision.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who was on the City Council 20 years ago when the program first began, said it makes it more affordable for property owners.
“It benefits the property owner and the city,” he said in support of keeping it a 50-50 equal share. “It makes the city safer.”
Under the plan, residents would still be charged a maximum of $3,000 per property for those properties that are located at intersections. Commercial property isn’t covered under the sidewalk program.
If council moves forward with it, the city would have to pay $34,000 more to offer the program this year because the city’s share of the cost would be going up from $111,000 to $145,000, City Comptroller James E. Mills said.
While they agreed to keep it at the current 50-50 split, council members tabled the matter until the construction bids are completed and the city is able to set the actual rates for residents.
Notices to residents about the increase already were mailed out. So the engineering department will now have to mail out 86 letters to notify residents the cost would not go up.
Residents have 10 years to pay back the city for the sidewalk work. Homeowners also have the options of hiring their own contractor to fix their sidewalks or do it themselves.
In the past, the city put aside $150,000 for the annual sidewalk program and city work crews completed the work.
