WATERTOWN — City Council members have unanimously agreed that Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman needs some help to run the Fire Department.
On Monday night, council members voted, 5-0, to reinstate the position of a deputy fire chief after it had gone unfilled for the past two years.
Chief Timerman requested that the deputy chief position be reestablished because he said he needed some help. He was having difficulty completing all the administration duties and was concerned it was putting the city and the department “at risk.”
After the vote, Chief Timerman said he was pleased with the council’s decision, emphasizing that it would be “in the best service of taxpayers.”
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero pointed out that it was not going to be a new position, that the department had a deputy chief.
In September 2019, the city did not replace Deputy Chief Russell J. Randall after he retired from the position, citing a cost-saving move. Last spring, Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman unsuccessfully requested that City Council reinstate the post.
For the past 19 months, Chief Timerman has been without a No. 2 man at his side, leaving him to perform all the managerial duties of the department.
“You need a second person in your absence,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Instead of hiring a deputy chief, council members last spring created an administrative captain to perform some of those responsibilities. Eliminating a firefighter position also was part of the decision council made last spring during budget deliberations.
Captain Rich Little was promoted to that position, but he has been unable to complete some of those responsibilities because he’s unable to give orders to battalion chiefs, who serve above captains.
The Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 also threatened to file a labor grievance against the city about the administrative captain’s role in the department, Mr. Mix said.
Bringing back the deputy chief position will cost between $20,000 and $25,000 per year. Mr. Little will go back on the line as a captain and the eliminated firefighter post will be reinstated.
The city will hire the new deputy from its civil service list, Mr. Mix said. There are at least three fire department employees who are eligible on the list, he said.
Interviews will be conducted over the next several weeks; the appointment will likely be made in January.
