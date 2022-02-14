WATERTOWN — Watertown Family YMCA officials will not be able to rely on financial help from the city for a $7.5 million shortfall for its downtown community and aquatics center project.
During a Monday night work session, YMCA executive director Denise Young and David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, were told that the city is legally prohibited from providing funding for the $27.5 million project.
“It would be considered a gift,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
The City Council was provided with a legal opinion from City Attorney Robert J. Slye, who told them that there was no way that the city could help out with the project at the former call center at 146 Arsenal St.
Mr. Zembiec and Ms. Young had hoped that the city could provide some unspecified amount of funding to move a storm water drain and water main on the outside of the building.
The building will be converted into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with an elevated running track and several other amenities.
The project’s cost has escalated because of a $3 million unexpected remediation project to remove highly toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from the flooring of the building and costs associated with the nation’s supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
Despite the news on Monday night, they plan to seek funding from Jefferson County to help offset the cost increase, she said.
“We carry on and continue,” she said after the meeting.
They had hoped that city could provide funding from some of the $22 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding that the city had received last year.
Mr. Zembiec still hopes the city could provide funding through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program. City officials seemed to think on Monday night that would also be an unlikely source.
YMCA officials still hope the project will start in April. They’re waiting to hear about a loan from the Watertown Savings Bank that would help cover the shortfall.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, a sister organization of Jefferson County Economic Development, still owns the building, but plans to turn it over to the YMCA after some remaining remediation work is completed.
The Y’s membership would grow from 10,000 people to 14,000 with the new community center. The Y would retain 70 jobs and increase its workforce by 15, Ms. Young said.
The massive undertaking of removing the PCBs from floor tiling in the former call center left just a skeleton of a building.
The project was going to utilize existing restrooms, interior walls and other rooms but all of that had to be demolished as part of the remediation and must be rebuilt.
PCBs — oily liquids and solids used as coolants and for a variety of industrial applications — were banned in the U.S. in 1979 because of health hazards.
