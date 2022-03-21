WATERTOWN — Four captains will be assigned to the city fire department’s new rescue truck when it goes on the road later this month.
By a 3-2 vote, the City Council decided to promote four firefighters for the rescue truck.
The fire department will use a Ford F-550 pickup truck for the new version of the rescue truck.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said after the meeting that the new rescue truck should be on the road for the first time next Tuesday.
As was expected, council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey agreed to promote the four firefighters so the city will no longer be violating Civil Service Law by paying them out of title. Promoting the four also resolves an arbitration case that the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 filed against the city, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she talked to City Attorney Robert J. Slye about the issue and he told her that “it was in our best interest to do this.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce were against the move because of ongoing costs to pay for promoting four firefighters to captains.
“It’ll be a continuous, reoccurring cost,” Mayor Smith said.
But Councilwoman Ruggiero noted the city would have spent $16,690 in legal bills to argue the arbitration case.
She also said the city had to spend $36,554 on new equipment that had to be replaced because hydraulic equipment could not fit on the department’s apparatus after it sold the heavy rescue truck for about $26,000.
The previous City Council took the heavy rescue truck off the road in January 2021 and sold the truck. It was done as a cost-saving measure and was a controversial decision.
Chief Timerman will interview firefighters next week for the captains’ positions. He said he thinks they’ll be hired and on the job within a couple of weeks.
