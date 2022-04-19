Council votes to fully open City Hall

WATERTOWN — The public will no longer have to call for appointments to get into City Hall.
The City Council on Monday night unanimously agreed to lift a requirement to arrange for appointments to do city business in City Hall.
The public has been required to call ahead since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
While most all other municipal buildings have been open for months, the city continued to operate by appointments only as city officials worked out an arrangement with the state Office of Court Administration for changes in security for City Court, which is located on the first floor of the Washington Street building.
But finally council decided it was time to allow the public to enter the building without appointments.
Before agreeing to lift the requirement on Monday night, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith wanted to make it clear that City Manager Kenneth A. Mix still had the responsibility to close City Hall in case of an emergency or if a serious security incident occurred in the building.
“That is just common sense,” said Councilman Cliff Olney III, who introduced the resolution to reopen the building.
He and other council members have received numerous complaints from the public that it was time to allow the public into the building without calling first for appointments.
Until now, the public had to report to City Court security officers at the entrance to the building and tell them why they were there.
Mr. Mix is working out long-term security issues with the state and where to locate metal detectors.
