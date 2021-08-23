WATERTOWN — Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson believes that the city should open its arms and welcome Afghan refugees looking to flee their country.
Councilman Henry-Wilkinson has asked Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith to approach former Watertown Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for New York at Fort Drum, and other Fort Drum leaders to see what they can do to help thousands of Afghans who are trying to get out of the country amid America’s evacuation efforts from the Kabul airport.
He brought up the issue at last Monday’s council meeting on the same day that thousands of Afghans stormed the airport. Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 37,000 people. The U.S. military says it has the capacity to fly between 5,000 and 9,000 people out per day.
He’s suggesting that the city provide financial support to local community groups who would like to help sponsor efforts to help Afghan refugees come to this country.
Mr. Henry-Wilkinson said a nonprofit organization in Texas was already preparing to help Afghan refugees start new lives in this country and thought that Watertown could do the same.
On Monday, the Pentagon announced that four military bases in this country were going to process about 28,000 Afghans with Special Immigrant Visas after they arrive to this country.
Fort Drum is not one of them. Once the evacuees are processed at intermediate way stations in other countries, they are flown to the U.S. and are taken to Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Lee in Virginia or Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Fort Chaffee in Arkansas is being evaluated as the fourth site to take the special immigrant visas, the Pentagon stated Monday.
“I’m not sure if they’re going to reach out to other military installations,” Mr. Butler said.
The Kabul airport remains a chaotic scene with thousands of people outside its gates. Fort Drum soldiers are among 5,800 U.S. soldiers who are involved in the evacuation efforts.
They were are already deployed before the Taliban took over the entire country in about 11 days.
President Joseph Biden has guaranteed that the military will help any American who wants to come home.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was sworn in as governor at midnight, said last week New York should welcome Afghan refugees to the state.
In a tweet, she wrote that she met many Afghan people while serving in Congress.
“They were there for us, now it’s time for us to help them. NY is committed to doing our part to welcome refugees fleeing Afghanistan,” she stated. “The arms of the Statue of Liberty are open wide to you.”
Area state lawmakers — Mark C. Walczyk and Patricia A. Ritchie — have said the U.S. should rescue Americans and Afghans who aided U.S. military efforts during the country’s longest war.
