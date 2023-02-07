WATERTOWN — After a year and a half, tenants could finally return to the condemned Factory Street building that brought homelessness in the city to light.
Dana Aikins, the city’s code enforcement supervisor, confirmed that repairs have been completed to the apartment building at 661 Factory St. that would allow the three upper floors to be used for apartments once again.
The code office is waiting for an electric certificate proving that electrical repairs meet codes, he said. Once that happens, the office “will release” the building and allow the apartments to be used again, Mr. Aikins said.
“It could be any day now,” said City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who has been helping building owner Linda Mercer with the issues. “It could be a week."
She hired his friend Todd DeMar, who retired from the code office a few years ago, to advise her on how to get the building open again.
Three people have approached the councilman about when the building will reopen so they can rent apartments in it, he said.
While the top three floors will be able to be rented, work on correcting issues in the basement have not been completed and that space won’t be rented, Mr. Aikins said.
When the building was condemned in August 2021, dozens of residents were left without any place to stay, so they ended up in a tent city on the property.
The building was condemned for code violations for electrical and plumbing hazards, a fire alarm malfunction, an infestation and feces on walls, which has mostly been resolved over the past year. The electrical repairs were the biggest issue, Mr. Aikins said.
This past summer, the homelessness in the city came to the forefront of city and county discussions with people living under the pavilion in the city-owned J.B. Wise parking lot.
Homeless residents got some help after a temporary center opened in a Main Avenue building and a warming center in the Salvation Army building opened on State Street. Other more permanent efforts are in the works to help alleviate homelessness in the city.
