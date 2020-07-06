WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo missed Monday night’s City Council meeting because she is quarantined.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith announced at the beginning of the meeting that the first-term council wasn’t sick from the coronavirus, but she recently went on vacation in the sunshine state and must be quarantined for 14 days.
With a surge of coronavirus cases in Florida and 15 other states, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo two weeks ago issued an order that anyone traveling from these states must quarantined to protect other New York state residents.
Mayor Smith did not say when the councilwoman was in Florida or when she returned.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with an infection rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10 percent positive test rate over a seven-day average.
