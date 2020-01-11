WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Health Department has updated a bed bug Webpage on the health department website.
The Health Department added a new link from Cornell University, called “How to Get Bed Bugs Out of Your Belongings.”
Some minor changes and edits also were made.
The public can access the site by visiting jcphs.org and scrolling down the left side of the page to the “Bed Bug Information” tab, or directly link to the site at http://wdt.me/owFsHS.
The health Department also is asking for help to refer people to the site who are having issues with bed bugs.
Most problems can be resolved by self-mitigation, and the video and narrative resources on the site can assist people.
Several years ago, the Health Department became involved in the bed bug issue after an outbreak in several local apartment buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.