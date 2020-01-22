WATERTOWN — The county’s two election commissioners say they want to avoid a repeat of the controversy that followed last year’s mayoral primary, when two candidates ended up in a tie.
Candidates Allison I. Crossman and Cody J. Horbacz ended up in a tie during the June 25 primary, touching off weeks of doubt as to which candidate would proceed to the Nov. 5 general election.
Then mayoral candidate Jeffrey M. Smith finished first in the primary and went on to win in the November nonpartisan election.
In a Jan. 15 letter, election commissioners Jude R. Seymour and Babette M. Hall urged city officials to “address an outstanding issue from our last election,” so they can avoid “protracted disagreements that diminish voters’ confidence in the result and their willingness to participate.”
After the issue ended up in court, State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky decided to allow all three mayoral candidates to move on to the election.
In his Aug. 24 decision, Judge McClusky recommended the city look at “some ambiguity” in the city election law.
The issue stemmed from the mayoral race being nonpartisan, and the city’s law doesn’t have a provision in place for ties.
In their letter, the two election commissioners suggested the city take care of the outstanding issue before the City Council race next year.
“Finally, we offer our help and expertise,” they wrote. “We are not lawyers, but we have administered this law for decades so we are intimately familiar which provisions make sense and which do not.”
The letter from the two election commissioners came up during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Mayor Smith addressed the issue during the new business portion of the meeting.
He agreed that the city will look at what should be done so the issue is resolved in case of another tie.
After the tie, Ms. Hall, a Democrat, and Mr. Seymour, the Republican election commissioner, disagreed on how to proceed with the general election and wanted input from the courts.
Winslow Street resident Samuel S. Thomas, who wanted to make sure that three candidates ended up on the ballot, filed an Article 78 proceeding in Supreme Court to resolve the impasse.
In his decision, Judge McClusky determined the intent of the city’s 1920 nonpartisan primary election law would have the two second-place candidates appear on the ballot in case of a tie.
