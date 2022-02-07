WATERTOWN — City officials are encouraging residents to report crow sightings to the consultant that handles the city’s crow hazing program.
They can contact Loomacres Wildlife Management at www.airportwildlife.com/crows.html.
Loomacres receives real-time updates whenever its online reporting system receives a report, so sightings reported on or immediately before harassment nights are especially valuable to biologists in the field.
They use the information to identify major roost locations and strategically target these parts of the city.
Please note that residents do not need to fill out every field in the reporting form to submit your report; only those fields marked as required by a red asterisk.
If residents do not know some of the particular data points requested, such as GPS coordinates or wind, then may leave those fields blank.
Loomacres will continue its efforts to haze nuisance crow flocks within the city on Tuesday evening.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other equipment. Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights (similar to sirens and fireworks) that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
