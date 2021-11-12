WATERTOWN — The city’s crow-hazing efforts will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wildlife biologists from the city’s crow hazing consultant, Loomacres Wildlife Management, will return to Watertown for a second round of hazing on both of those nights.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices.
Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights (similar to sirens and fireworks) that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
The city encourages its citizens to provide the locations, estimated sizes, and dates and times of crow flock sightings in their neighborhoods.
Loomacres receives real-time updates whenever its online reporting system receives a report, so sightings reported on harassment nights are especially valuable to their efforts. Loomacres relies on these reports to identify major roost locations and strategically target those parts of the city.
To use Loomacres’ online reporting system and report a crow sighting, visit airportwildlife.com/crows.php. This link also is available on the city Planning Department’s Facebook page.
