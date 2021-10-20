WATERTOWN — For the first time, city Department of Public Works employees will be involved in the city’s crow hazing efforts.
A handful of DPW workers have been trained by the city’s crow consultant, Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, and have received a state Department of Environmental Conservation animal nuisance license to be involved in efforts to move the pesky crows out of the city.
For several years, the city has used Loomacres for its hazing efforts, but Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has indicated he thought city employees could do the hazing.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, the mayor announced that city employees would be involved. He also wanted Loomacres to begin its efforts.
He suggested hazing efforts should begin “sooner rather than later” because the crows have already returned this season.
At dusk Tuesday, hundreds of crows were swirling around the sky in the vicinity of the Jefferson County Historical Society museum and the former Masonic Temple on Washington Street, causing people to duck and run to their parked vehicles.
City Planner Geoffrey T. Urda said Wednesday he’s already contacted Loomacres about scheduling the company’s first nights of hazing. He’s waiting to hear when wildlife biologists will be in Watertown.
The city has arranged for Loomacres to start hazing efforts this month, or as soon as crows are seen for the first time this season.
Several thousand crows roost in trees in and around downtown every winter.
Harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers and other devices.
City officials are worried about the possible health risks associated with bird droppings, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can include bacteria such as E. Coli and Salmonella.
Loomacres is in the third year of a three-year, $16,238 contract to chase the crows out of downtown and neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.