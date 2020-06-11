Cuomo condemns ‘decades of injustice’

ALBANY — Two days after state lawmakers voted to permit the disclosure of police disciplinary records, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday called for greater systematic reform in the face of racist policing policies.
Gov. Cuomo gave a full-throated defense of the Black Lives Matter movement and said police reform needs to address decades of systemic racism, not just individual police procedures. The governor, who made his comments on police reform at the end of his Thursday pandemic briefing, also applauded reopening efforts amid declining COVID-19 cases.
As protests continue to roil cities across the nation, Gov. Cuomo said he agrees with the Black Lives Matter movement and questioned why the criminal justice system kills a disproportionate number of Black Americans.
“(Black Lives Matter) is saying, ‘Why does this system devalue Black lives?’” Gov. Cuomo said. “Why are they only Black lives who get violated by the system?”
Gov. Cuomo’s comments came on the heels of the state Legislature’s passage of a series of police reforms, which included the creation of a new office to investigate law enforcement misconduct and the repeal of the law known as 50-a, which shielded police officers from the disclosure of disciplinary records under the state Civil Rights Law.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-35, called the reforms long overdue.
Protests across the country created the political climate to challenge policing policies that people of color have long accepted as part of their daily lives, Sen. Stewart-Cousins said during a radio interview Thursday morning.
“This momentum is so deep and so vast that there was no way that any of these bills that, some of them had been hanging around for years unable to move, that we were not going to move right now and strike while the iron is hot,” Sen. Stewart-Cousins said.
The governor echoed the majority leader’s assertion that the moment has come for comprehensive change. Small reforms, such as banning tear gas or removing police officers from schools, will not bring about the change that is needed, Gov. Cuomo said.
“This is inherent racism, this is decades and decades of injustice, even in our lifetimes,” he said.
