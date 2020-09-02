ALBANY — The best thing President Donald Trump ever did for his New York City hometown was leave, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a fiery response Wednesday to the president’s threat to defund the city.
Trump released a statement threatening to defund New York City, Washington D.C., Seattle and Portland, Oregon, because of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and related violence and civil unrest.
“He’s not gonna do anything — he doesn’t have the legal power to do anything,” Gov. Cuomo said of the president Wednesday night during a call with reporters. “He’s not going to stop funding for New York City — he’s not a king. He thinks he’s a king, but he’s not. He’s a president. But there’s the constitution and there are laws, nothing that he knows anything about, but the federal budget is appropriated by law with conditions of funding by law.”
Gov. Cuomo, originally of Queens, railed against Trump for several minutes, saying from the city’s viewpoint, the businessman and former reality television personality is the worst president in history.
“Look, the best thing he did for New York City was leave,” Cuomo said. “Good riddance, let him go to Florida. Be careful not to get COVID.”
Trump has repeatedly taken actions to negatively impact New York City since his 2016 election, the governor said.
“I think it’s because he is from New York City and New York City rejected him always,” Cuomo said. “He was dismissed as a clown in New York City. Those who know him best like him least. That’s true about New York City. It’s true about his own family and I think that’s more and more clear to Americans.”
“...New Yorkers will not forget how gratuitously mean he has been and how many times he’s tried to kill the city that gave him his start and birthed him.”
Trump changed his official residence to his Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Palm Beach, Fla., last fall — a move Cuomo said the president had to make, as he’s unwelcome in New York.
“He couldn’t step foot in New York City,” Cuomo said. “He’d need bodyguards. He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City. Forget bodyguards. He’d need an army.”
“...I’m telling you, it’s personal because New York City knows him for the joke he is.”
Check back for more details on this developing story.
(1) comment
And Cuomo should know a joke--he sees one everytime he looks in a mirror!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.