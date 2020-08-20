ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed three election reform bills Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three bills make fear of the risk of being infected with COVID-19 a valid reason for voting by absentee ballot, enables voters to request an absentee ballot beginning immediately and allows ballots to be postmarked the day of the election, Nov. 3, and be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 10.
Absentee ballots have been called into question by President Donald Trump, who claims their use will be open to fraud.
Gov. Cuomo said the election reforms are aimed at making voting by absentee ballot easier, particularly in light of some of the controversies surrounding the U.S. Postal Service and claims that mail was being slowed down deliberately to affect absentee ballots in the election.
“The federal administration has ordered an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Postal Service and with COVID-19 threatening our ability to have safe, in-person voting, these measures are critical to ensuring a successful and fair election at one of the most important moments in our nation’s history,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “These actions will further break down barriers to democracy and will make it easier for all New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote this November.”
Jude Seymour, Republican commissioner for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said presidential elections are always challenging for local elections boards, but the board’s goal is always to encourage as many people as possible to vote.
“The legislation that was passed today removes some of the obstacles for people to vote during a pandemic. I support that,” Mr. Seymour said. “I think we’re having an election in an unprecedented time, and I think that there’s people that feel very strongly about voting in person, and I support that. I think there’s people that want to come out and take advantage of early voting, and of course I support that. I think that there’s people who are afraid of going to the polls because they’re afraid of getting sick, and they want to stay home and vote from the comfort and safety of their home. I support that as well. I just want people to participate in the process, and I want them thinking about this as early in the process as possible.”
Jennie Bacon, Democratic commissioner for St. Lawrence County, said allowing people to start to apply immediately for absentee ballots makes things easier for her office as it can get ballots to voters as soon as the ballots become available.
“I am thrilled that we’re giving everyone the opportunity to get an absentee ballot, opening up the process, making people feel more comfortable,” she said. “I would hate to see somebody stay home on election day because they aren’t ready to go out into the public. I’m really thrilled that we are opening it up and giving more people the opportunity and letting people vote in the comfort of their own home, if that’s what they choose to do.”
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, however, voiced concerns about the possibility of fraud.
“I find it ironic that my friends on the other side of the aisle have been complaining for years about the insecurity of elections and are doing something now that could invite election fraud,” Tague said.
He is also concerned about the demands that will be made on boards of election with so many votes coming in by absentee ballots.
“The boards of election are already understaffed and underfunded, and now there is a whole new process that needs to be put into effect by Election Day,” Tague said.
Assemblywoman Didi Barrett, D-Poughkeepsie, said she believes the three new laws will go a long way to ensuring as many voters as possible can cast their votes during a challenging time.
“The election reforms passed by the Legislature earlier this summer and just signed by the governor will help make New York a leader in guaranteeing that every voter can exercise their right, and that every ballot is counted this year and in the future,” Barrett said. “These reforms address the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty being cast by the federal administration, including the destruction of mailboxes and postal sorting machines. The right to vote is too important, and these reforms ensure that our democracy is protected and valued in New York state.”
Election Day is Nov. 3.
