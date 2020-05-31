ALBANY — The state’s National Guard is on standby, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday afternoon, as officials anticipate a third night of protests and violent incidents in New York following last week’s death of an unarmed black man at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Demonstrations and violent incidents raged in dozens of U.S. cities overnight Saturday into Sunday — many for the third or fourth night in a row. Black Lives Matter rallies and events were also held in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Denmark.
“We expect additional protests tonight (Sunday) and we are preparing for such,” Gov. Cuomo said during a press briefing Sunday in the state Capitol. “We have the National Guard on standby for any place that needs additional help. We have resources to address every situation.
“It was ugly last night from a resource point of view...every locality did what they had to do.”
State police dispatched officers to keep order as protesters crowded Albany, Syracuse and Buffalo on Saturday. Arrests were made in each upstate city after some demonstrators set fire to buildings, police vehicles or looted private businesses. The state sent an extra 200 troopers to Rochester on Saturday at the request of that city’s mayor. Buffalo asked for 150 troopers, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said.
New York Attorney General Letitia A. James will continue to review demonstrators’ actions and police response procedures following Friday and Saturday nights’ protests. Gov. Cuomo instructed Ms. James to prioritize the investigation over the next 30 days. New York’s attorney general is an independently elected official position.
One video posted to Twitter and social media from Saturday shows a New York Police Department SUV driving a into a crowd of people. Gov. Cuomo asked Ms. James to include the video in her review.
Oh my god. What is the @NYPDnews doing? pic.twitter.com/rZayr421pJ— Rob Bennett @ 🏡 (@rob_bennett) May 31, 2020
“I think it’s inexplicable,” the governor said, adding he does not know the police officers’ explanation for the decision.
“I’m not going to judge it based on what I saw on the video,” he continued. “I agree the videos are very, very disturbing...There’s always two sides...If they find improper police conduct, there will be ramifications. This is not going to be a report that sits on the shelf.”
Graffiti and dozens of smashed windows were prevalent in Albany’s South End on Sunday, including the Albany County Board of Elections building and Family Dollar store on Pearl Street. Other buildings were boarded up with spray-painted messages such as: “Black owned (sic) business. Leave alone.”
“Burning down your own house never works and never makes sense,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It dishonors Mr. Floyd’s death.”
Earlier Friday, prosecutors charged ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd. Mr. Chauvin and the three other police officers involved in Mr. Floyd’s detainment were all fired Tuesday, one day after Mr. Floyd’s death.
Video recorded during the incident showed Mr. Floyd, handcuffed behind his back, facedown on the street with Mr. Chauvin kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. During that time, Mr. Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became unresponsive as Mr. Chauvin continued to hold his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck. Police said they were trying to arrest Mr. Floyd as part of a forgery investigation.
Gov. Cuomo called for legislation to implement national law enforcement standards and prohibit local prosecutors to prosecute allegations of police abuse. The governor said Saturday and Sunday he supports reforming state law 50a, or the law that prohibits the release of police disciplinary records.
“When you are violent, it allows the federal government to politicize what’s going on and blame the extreme left, which only furthers division,” the governor added. “The goal has to be effecting change.
“We can do it if we are smart together.”
For the last three days, the governor has listed the names of several black New Yorkers and other Americans of color who were victims of police brutality over the last three decades, including Rodney King, Amadou Diallo and Eric Garner. Gov. Cuomo said Sunday that Mr. Floyd cannot be another name added to the list without any change.
“The name changes, but the color stays the same,” he said. “The real issue is the continuing racism in this country...it is systemic and institutional. We still discriminate on the basis of color of skin. That is the simple, painful truth. This is a moment for truth...We have shown what we can do. Use this moment.”
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
Kate Lisa covers New York government and the state Capitol for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Contact her at klisa@columbiagreenemedia.com or follow her on Twitter @KaitlynnLisa.
