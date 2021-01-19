ALBANY — New York will pursue litigation against the federal government if Washington lawmakers do not give the state adequate funding in subsequent coronavirus relief measures, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said after officials outlined two broad scenarios for the state budget Tuesday contingent on federal aid.
Cuomo and state Budget Director Robert Mujica described two budget proposals in two separate briefings Tuesday afternoon. Ideally, the state will receive $15 billion as part of Congress’ next COVID-19 relief package, Cuomo said, or the entirety of the state’s projected, record-breaking deficit due to the pandemic.
The federal government will give the state at least $6 billion in what Cuomo called a worst-case scenario, requiring deep cuts to education, health care and local governments, in addition to raising $2 billion in revenue and decrease spending by 5% in a $193 million spending plan.
“We now need federal funding to offset these losses,” Budget Director Robert Mujica said during a budget presentation Tuesday. “There is not a path where the state can close these budget gaps without severely impacting the state and doing more damage in the pandemic. However, while we’re waiting for the federal government to act, we couldn’t sit idly by.”
State officials have pleaded for direct federal aid to local governments nationwide since late last spring to help offset multi-billion-dollar deficits plaguing each state.
Officials project a state $39 billion revenue loss over four years, including losses of $11.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2021 and $9.8 billion in FY 2022.
The FY 2022 Executive Budget implements a temporary 10.86% tax rate on state millionaires and billionaires to raise $1.5 billion, freezes middle-class tax cuts, and adds new revenue sources in adult-use cannabis and mobile sports betting.
Mobile sports betting is expected to raise $500 million, with $350 million from recreational cannabis sales, reserving $100 million for a social equity fund for minority and low-income communities most adversely affected by past drug laws.
“This is a different type of budget than we’ve done in the past, but we shouldn’t be surprised by that because it’s a different time, it’s a different state, it’s a different world than we’ve dealt with before,” Cuomo said Tuesday during the state budget address inside the Red Room of the state Capitol.
The governor delivered his annual speech announcing the first draft of the state’s spending plan virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President-elect Joe Biden has proposed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes $350 billion to fund U.S. states and local governments.
Cuomo railed against the federal government and Washington for several minutes Tuesday, reviewing talking points he’s highlighted for months about the federal government.
“If Washington doesn’t provide New York state with our fair share of funding, we will pursue litigation,” Cuomo said. “I cannot in good faith represent the people of this state knowing they are being harmed and knowing they are being treated unfairly and not do everything in my power to try to do what is right by New York.”
Mujica clarified later Tuesday the state’s potential lawsuit would be centered on accusing the federal government of negligence, focusing on the State And Local Tax deduction passed in 2017, which allowed taxpayers of high-tax states to deduct local tax payments on their federal tax returns.
Lawmakers and state officials will not get a pay raise if the state budget is not passed by its April 1 deadline, Cuomo said.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, called for tax hikes for millionaires and billionaires in a statement Tuesday evening.
“While we desperately need help from the incoming Biden Administration and our federal partners, we must also ask the wealthy to do more,” he said.
The Assembly Speaker also called for adequate funding for schools and daycare centers to give students the best education, funding to support food banks, affordable housing and small businesses affected by the pandemic.
“We will come out the other side of this crisis stronger than ever, but I also know that if we want to do that, we cannot balance this budget deficit on the backs of New York’s working families,” Heastie said in a statement Tuesday evening. “The supply must meet the demand of the people. The demand is great. ...We have to keep roofs over our people’s heads. And we need to help small businesses who have been devastated by the pandemic. We must do all of this on top of maintaining public health.”
The state cannot balance the state’s finances on the backs of New York families, Heastie said.
“I have spent my career here in the People’s House fighting to put New York families first, and the Assembly Majority will keep fighting to ensure that that is exactly what this year’s budget does,” the speaker added.
Republican leaders largely criticized the governor’s spending plan.
Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Elmira, who is a member of the Senate’s Finance Committee, spoke out against waiting on Washington to solve the state’s financial issues.
“New York needs less finger pointing and more leadership — we’re all in this together,” O’Mara said to reporters in the halls of the Senate chamber Tuesday. “Red state legislators don’t want to bail out big-spending blue states for their errant ways and overspending ways for decades. New York went into this with a $6 billion deficit. New York continues to spend too much.”
The governor’s threat of legal action is not the proper way to begin a relationship with the incoming Biden administration, the senator said.
“That’s the last resort,” O’Mara said. “That shouldn’t be something you’re throwing out there, ‘You do what I want you to do, or I’m going to sue you.’”
The state’s $15 billion deficit is an inaccurate number, O’Mara said, railing against Cuomo for giving a budget presentation that lacked details. Officials need more information about the state’s finances to know how much to request from the federal government, the senator said.
Legislators expected to begin to see proposed budget bills late Tuesday afternoon.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said Tuesday morning’s address was not a budget presentation.
“It was more regurgitated rhetoric that we’ve heard over and over, punctuated by a desperate plea to the federal government for a $15 billion bailout,” Barclay said in a statement. “For all the talk of ‘leadership’ that comes from this administration, most of the morning was spent passing the buck on to Washington D.C.
“The state’s significant budget crisis is well known. What remains less clear, even now, is exactly how we’re going to solve our considerable fiscal problems. Harsh budget realities have existed for several months, but today, we received a pair of proposals that simply extend the wait-and-see approach filled with contingencies and little clarity.”
The pandemic continues to have damaging effects on state revenue and spending, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement Tuesday.
“My office will release a more detailed analysis of the budget proposal in the coming days.”
