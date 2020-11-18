Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he will not accept an upcoming pay raise next year as the state faces an estimated $50 billion budget deficit over two years.
Wednesday’s announcement comes after the state Commission on Legislative, Judicial & Executive Compensation recommended no raises for elected officials for the next four years in a report Monday.
The commission declined to provide raises for state judges last year when the state had a budget deficit of about $6.7 billion.
Cuomo, the highest paid governor in the nation, is scheduled for a salary increase from $225,000 to $250,000 on Jan. 1, 2021. The pay hike was approved in 2019, after 10 years of keeping the governor’s salary flat at $179,000. Cuomo’s salary rose to $200,000 that year, then increased to $225,000 in 2020 and $250,000 the next year. A state committee on pay recommended the raise for the governor, which was approved in the state Senate.
Cuomo said both he and members of his cabinet will not take a raise given the state’s budget deficit, adding Wednesday he will issue an executive order to stop the salary increase.
