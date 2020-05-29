WATERTOWN — The state Board of Elections reminds all New Yorkers that the deadline to register to vote for the June 23 primaries, including the Democratic presidential primary, is this Friday, May 29. Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight, May 29.
New Yorkers wanting to register in-person may do so at their county boards of elections but must do so no later than this Friday, May 29. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, mail in registration is recommended.
