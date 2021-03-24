DEC begins gate closures to snowmobile trails

Snowmobilers ride in Constableville last year. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is closing all gates to snowmobile trails and seasonal access roads on forest preserve, state forest and conservation easement lands in Region 6 this week due to spring thaw and muddy conditions.

Motor vehicle use during the spring mud season, the DEC reports, is damaging to roads and trails and delays reopening of the roads for the summer.

Region 6 is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida counties, and gate closures are expected to be completed by Friday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.