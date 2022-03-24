The state Department of Environmental Conservation has marked the beginning of mud season with the closing of all mud gates to snowmobile trails and seasonal road access to state land.
The Thursday announcement is effective immediately and is the result of the region’s ongoing thaw, despite predictions of snow for the weekend.
All access roads and snowmobile trails on state Forest Preserve, forest and conservation easement lands in the area designated as Region 6 by the DEC are impacted. Region 6 is comprised of Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Oneida and Herkimer counties.
“Motor vehicle use during the spring mud season damages roads, resulting in road opening delays. DEC will reopen the roads once they are dry enough to safely handle motor vehicle traffic and necessary maintenance is completed,” the DEC said.
Snowmobile clubs throughout the north country have also stopped grooming and are preparing to start trail cleanup for the year.
Snow predicted for the weekend may make other snowmobile trails passable high on Tug Hill, but interested sledders are encouraged to consult local snowmobile clubs for up-to-date information on useable trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.