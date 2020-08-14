WATERTOWN — Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero has raised some questions whether a 77-year-old deed for a city park could cause some legal ramifications for the closing and dismantling of the pool at the fairgrounds.
Councilwoman Ruggiero has discovered the 1943 deed for nearby Kostyk Field stipulates that the city must provide a pool for the park or the land reverts back to the families who donated it.
In June, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and three council members decided to close the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds for good, and then they voted to demolish the pool at Monday night’s meeting.
But Councilwoman Ruggiero thinks that the deed — and what’s in it — could save the Alteri from the wrecking ball. It raises a lot of questions about how closing the pool could put the city in legal jeopardy, she said Friday.
“It says that the city would build a playground and a pool and maintain them. And it says if they failed to maintain them, that the land would revert to the Kostyk heirs,” she said Friday.
In 1943, city residents James and Joanne Kostyk donated about six acres off Coffeen Street for the development of a playground and pool for children in the west end.
According to a 1943 Watertown Daily Times article, the city had to build a playground on the land, it was required to be named Kostyk playground, a pool had to be built on it within five years of the end of the Second World War, and the Kostyks could retain the land if the city failed to follow through with any stipulations of the agreement.
Located almost directly across the street from the fairgrounds, Kostyk Field is a little-used park with a couple of softball fields that has unmowed grass.
Councilwoman Ruggiero is the lone council member who opposed both the closing of the Alteri pool and the recent decision to demolish it.
The deed doesn’t specifically mention the Alteri pool or the fairgrounds; it jut stipulates that a pool must be built at Kostyk Field.
Mayor Smith asked City Attorney Robert J. Slye to research the deed. Mr. Slye sent out an email on Friday that resolved the issue, he said.
“It has nothing to do with the Alteri pool,” Mayor Smith said. “The legal issue is there is no legal issue.”
Council members are waiting for City Engineer Michael Delaney to provide more definitive cost estimates on how much it would cost to decommission the pool. On Monday, he told council members it cost between $10,000 to $20,000 and $100,000 to $200,000 depending on how it was done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.