WATERTOWN — Early voting in connection with the June 23 state primary elections begins Saturday and will continue daily through June 21.
All registered voters who are eligible can vote in person before election day. According to the Jefferson County Board of Elections, early voting is the same as voting on Election Day.
When a person arrives at the early voting center, they will check in to vote, receive their ballot and vote as they would in any other election. There will also be a notice to voter and bill of rights provided. A voter may ask an election inspector to explain how to vote, or offer other needed assistance.
If a person votes during the early voting period, they are not eligible to vote on Election Day.
Voters in Jefferson County can cast ballots at the County Office Building, 175 Arsenal St. In St. Lawrence County, voting takes place at the Board of Election’s Canton office, 80 State Highway 310. In Lewis County, voting is at the Lowville Town and Village Offices, 5535 Bostwick St. In Oswego County, voting is at Board of Election’s office at 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego.
Early voting times may vary by location. Each county has voting times listed on their respective Board of Elections websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.