WATERTOWN — Eleven people are in the running to replace Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia, who officially resigned Sunday.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he received letters and resumes from 11 people who want to fill the seat. Five of them have ties to working in the media, he said.
The people who expressed interest are: Donnie Lee Barrigar, Calvin Stanley, Jason Traynor, Douglas R. Rice, Thomas J. Penn, Amy Horton, Glenn Curry, Patrick Hickey, Benjamin Shoen, Katharine E. Kimball and Lance Hale.
Mayor Smith said he hopes that the City Council can appoint a replacement by March 1. He was impressed by both the number of people who submitted resumes and their qualifications.
“There’s a lot of new people, which is good,” he said, stressing that he liked that some younger people want to get involved in city government.
The deadline for submitting a letter of interest and resume was Sunday. The entire council will appoint former Councilman Roshia’s replacement.
At the Jan. 4 council meeting, Councilman Roshia announced he was resigning, citing a new job in Syracuse. He has served one year of a four-year term.
The new council member will have to run for election in November. If the appointee wins in November, they will serve the remainder of Councilman Roshia’s term.
Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson are up for re-election this year for four-year terms.
