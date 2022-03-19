WATERTOWN — Prior to going into the Jefferson County Dispatch Center and being the “first, first-responders,” six remarkable women hold a briefing every day to discuss any major events that had happened during the previous shift. The main topic of conversation on Feb. 28 centered around a structure fire on Winslow Street earlier in the morning.
The fire at 122 Winslow St. was called in shortly before 11 a.m. It is alleged that Khane O. Jones doused Joshua R. Jones in gasoline and lit him on fire. According to an affidavit filed in Watertown City Court, this caused Joshua Jones to be flown to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with life-threatening injuries and burns. He remains in critical condition.
After the briefing on the structure fire, about which not much information was available at the time, the six women walked into the dispatch center and began their shift.
The first thing they see when they walk in the door is a break area that includes a sink, refrigerator, microwave and a table, although typical breaks don’t happen. It can be difficult at times to step away from their desks. However, when they get a few minutes to step away, co-workers will listen in to their radios in case calls comes in. The majority of the time, the dispatchers are forced to eat at their desks.
In the gray-tiled, white-walled room, maps of Jefferson and nearby counties hang on the wall, two TVs are on, one with a live camera view of downtown Watertown, and another displaying 24-hour time, along with a Doppler radar from AccuWeather.
When dispatchers sit at their desks for 3-to-11 p.m. shifts, they sit in designated desks, each equipped with six screens. The top left screen is dedicated to calls coming in, the bottom left is the radio screen, the middle two, along with the bottom right, are Computer Aided Dispatch screens, or CAD screens, and the top right screen is the internet screen. Desks are also equipped with personal heaters, fans and desk lamps.
The dispatchers at the first two desks closest to the entryway are the call takers; the top left dispatcher handles the Watertown City Police Department; top right is all of the fire departments in Jefferson County; and the person in the middle right handles the county desk. The county desk includes New York State Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation, dog control, state Park Police, civil deputies, and village police departments.
Due to the sensitive nature of their jobs, the full names of the 911 dispatchers interviewed for this story have been omitted.
Although there are only two call takers, everyone can take phone calls.
The Feb. 28 shift started out with multiple calls coming in. The incoming 911 calls make a sound resembling a siren, while the non-emergency line has a more traditional ring tone.
“911, what’s the address of your emergency?” Senior Dispatcher Wilson asked a caller.
While Wilson is getting information from the person dialing 911, she is also taking notes that get sent to the corresponding computer in real time. Since the dispatchers are in the same room, they all must pay close attention to the call taker, while also dispatching officers, fire departments and emergency medical service personnel. Dispatcher Nottingham said being in the same room is “an incredible advantage.”
“One detail can change the whole aspect of the situation,” Dispatcher Mullis said.
Mullis, who is in a six-month training program, said that the hiring process can be a lot to handle.
It begins with a test, which includes a typing evaluation to ensure that the prospective dispatcher can type fast enough. After the test is taken, there is then a sit-down interview with Joseph D. Plummer, director of the county’s Office of Fire and Emergency Management, and Deputy Director Niel D. Rivenburgh. Then there is an initial training that includes seeing what it is like to be a call taker, and then they rotate desks to make sure they know how to effectively work at each station.
The slight difference between asking people “What is your emergency?” and “What’s the address of your emergency?” is an important distinction.
One of the dispatchers, Dispatcher Cloe, said that it is extremely important to get the address first because without the address, it is very difficult to dispatch emergency services.
Cloe has worked with fire departments and emergency medical services for more than 30 years, and has been with dispatch for two years. She says she is “pretty happy with the decision” to join dispatch.
At the fire desk, where Cloe was assigned during her shift, she is responsible for dispatching all of Jefferson County fire departments and EMS, other than Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and Fort Drum, which do their own dispatching, for now. Jefferson County Dispatch will eventually be taking over Guilfoyle’s dispatching services. As of now, the county transfers the caller to Guilfoyle for dispatching for medical services.
The main aggravation expressed among the six dispatchers working during this shift was that they are labeled as, and in their eyes looked at, as secretaries.
“I do not know a secretary that deals with what we deal with,” Wilson said.
In some cases, Wilson said that dispatchers can be subpoenaed into court for calls they take.
The starting wage for dispatchers in 2022 is $20.76 an hour, which means a full-time dispatcher makes about $43,180.80 a year, Mr. Rivenburgh said. This number then increases by 3% each year.
Dispatcher responsibilities include looking up local warrants, which are located in a filing cabinet near the break area; running checks on licenses and people; and checking orders of protection. All orders of protection are done through dispatch, then entered into the computer, and if needed, forwarded to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatcher Hardy, who also volunteers with the Brownville Fire Department, Black River Ambulance Squad and is training to be a part of Carthage Rescue, will have been with dispatch for three years in April. She said she will never be completely at ease with her job.
“There will never be a time where I’m 100% comfortable because you never know if you’re going to get a call like the one with Trooper (Joel) Davis,” Hardy said.
Trooper Davis was shot and killed in July 2017 while responding to a domestic incident in Theresa. The man who killed Trooper Davis also fatally shot his wife.
Hardy was working Feb. 28 at the county desk, where she is responsible for every police department outside of the city of Watertown in Jefferson County. After she dispatches a unit to a scene, she checks the status of the officer every five minutes. If she does not get a response, the dispatcher then calls the officer’s cell phone. If there is still no answer, she dispatches another car to the scene to check on the officer.
At the county desk, if all cars are in service on the same day, the dispatcher is responsible for 25 cars.
There’s a method for keeping track of all the cars. If the shield number starts with a one, that car is a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office car; if the number begins with a three, it is a village police car; and 3D numbers and four-digit numbers that begin with 5D are state police cars. All of these can be seen on the screen at the county desk.
The “organized chaos” was in full force when city police began their shift change, which was a little busier that day because officers were coming in early to help out with the Winslow Street fire.
At the city police desk, Mullis sees a list of green calls, which are calls not yet assigned, while beneath that is a list of blue calls showing a list of units on scene and where they are.
The family style of dispatch extends to the law enforcement officers. In order to help figure out where every officer on patrol is, an officer calls the other officers on his cell phone to help dispatch reassign tunit numbers, which change with each officers’ shift change, and locate where the officers are.
Wilson said there have been times when she has known the caller on the line, and she said she has to take herself out of the situation. She also said that in a perfect world, she would be able to step away for a minute, but dispatchers simply do not have enough personnel for that.
“Unfortunately, most of the time, you have to move on to the next call,” she said.
Mullis said that dealing with medical calls is difficult for her. But being able to be a “comforting voice” is something she finds really rewarding.
“All the gratification I need is that I’m helping people,” she said.
Dispatcher Vickery shared this sentiment.
“When you help someone that has a real emergency, that is the rewarding aspect,” she said.
Wilson said she is “very proud” to be with dispatch, a “dedicated, hard-working group of people.”
“People sacrifice their own personal wants and needs to help and service others,” she said.
There was a time when someone worked 28 straight days at dispatch. Nottingham, who is 36 weeks pregnant, is working with dispatch through her pregnancy.
As of about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 28, a dozen people answered and dispatched roughly 300 calls during the course of the day. These first responders answered the calls and dispatched officers, fire departments, and EMS personnel.
Monday to Thursday during the overnight hours, only four people are working the 11 p.m.-to-7 a.m. shift. Friday to Sunday during those hours, five people are working.
The night ended uneventfully, when five of the six women ended their shifts as the “first, first-responders” — Cloe was working overtime until early the next morning — to get what little sleep they can get. Sometimes that sleep lasts four hours, before they get up the next day to serve the north country and be the first, and comforting, voices people hear in an emergency.
