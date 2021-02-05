MASSENA — Massena has joined the world of apps.
A new “Explore Massena” app for the town and village of Massena is now available for downloading for both Android and iOS devices.
The app focuses on tourism opportunities for each season, including information on what to explore in and around Massena, upcoming major fishing tournaments, the Massena International Airport and local government. Also included is information on the current weather, winter fun, the seasons, videos and events.
Under the “Explore Massena” tab, there’s information on fishing, hiking, camping, kayaking and boating opportunities. The “Winter Fun” section contains information on sledding, ice rinks, and snowshoeing and cross-country skiing opportunities. Clicking on the “Seasons” section brings up information about the opportunities available in each of Massena’s four seasons.
There’s also a new “Explore Massena” website at http://www.exploremassena.com, which contains local business websites, current weather information, and local videos of activities and attractions.
Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said the app contains a plethora of information all in one place.
“I am very enthusiastic about the ‘Explore Massena’ website and mobile app. The website not only contains travel and tourism information, but it is also a ‘go to’ with links to our other Massena sites. The Explore Massena app is going to be an amazing tool for visitors and area residents alike,” he said.
H3 Designs in Massena had been contracted to develop a new logo and branding initiative for Massena. A group of stakeholders and individuals met during brand discovery meetings to help develop the materials. The group included Mr. Carbone, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, Village Trustee Christine Winston, former Town Council member Melanie Cunningham, Town of Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald Meissner, Nicandri Nature Center Director Tracy Thomas and local business community member Kelly Curran-Ramsey.
“The focus group and the professionals at H3 Designs, Forevermore Studios, and ABK Aerial Imaging have put together an outstanding presentation, amazing local talent. The town of Massena has identified a course of action to display our Massena logos and as we emerge from a long hibernation, our branding and logo initiative will allow the world to -ExploreMassena,” Mr. Carbone said.
The group was planned and guided by Jason Hendricks from H3 Design and Nathan Lashomb from Forevermore Studios.
“Using all tools at our disposal, we continue to form the narrative that Massena is ‘Always In Season.’ Our community will give visitors a friendly, hometown experience. Visitors and residents are encouraged to share their adventures and stories about Massena, New York using the official hashtag, -ExploreMassena. By doing so, your post is searchable within the social media sites you have applied that hashtag for other users to find and help promote our beautiful area.” Mr. Hendricks said.
Additional features will be added as the website and mobile app continue to be developed.
Mr. Hendricks said future updates and features will be implemented to maintain the relevance of both the website and the mobile app.
To download the mobile app, you can search “Explore Massena” in your device’s app store or follow these links below:
Android Devices: http://wdt.me/rybsgp
iOs Devices: http://wdt.me/dSa2tE
