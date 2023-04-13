MENDON — Josephine Koch lost a son when an Army National Guard helicopter crashed in Mendon, Monroe County, two years ago, killing three on board.
The same was true for Greg Prial. Both were logged in Wednesday for a Zoom call with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and news reporters when Schumer announced the release of a report on the crash with recommendations on how to make things safer for personnel.
The Jan. 20, 2021, crash took the lives of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial. The Government Accountability Office recommendations address the need for improved effectiveness of both the Army and the Air National Guard flight safety training programs, specifically citing reports that pilots did not fly enough on average to meet established flying hour goals due to factors including lack of aircrew availability, maintenance issues and simulator access.
Now, in the wake of the recent Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky that took the lives of nine soldiers, Schumer says the GAO report recommendations must be acted on as soon as possible.
Josephine Koch said her son would have retired this year.
“His little son is 5 years old and that was his goal, to retire this year,” she said. “One thing I learned about the crash was that they were coming out of COVID and, because the simulators were shut down in Fort Indiantown Gap (in Pennsylvania), they didn’t have the opportunity or the option to get up to speed with their simulator time. I think it was an event of timing, with a new pilot coming in and needing to be checked out without the simulator access that was part of the problem.”
Koch said she was grateful that Schumer mentioned a lack of simulators in speaking about the GAO report.
“I did speak to a simulator instructor who told me that there’s upgrading, updating, changing things that take them out of service, so they have to go to Pennsylvania,” she said. “These simulators are fully booked from 7 in the morning ‘til 4 in the afternoon five days a week. I don’t think that there’s adequate time available for the pilots. That’s a very big aspect of part of what happened.”
Koch said the three guardsmen “were 100% dedicated to their job and wanted to come home at night.”
They were practicing an emergency maneuver when the crash occurred.
“That procedure, like Sen. Schumer stated, should never, never have been practiced in the air,” Koch said. “Make your mistakes in a simulator, for God’s sake. Practice until you have everything smoothly running.”
Some of these procedures, Koch said, are for maximum results and may be beyond limits of what’s prescribed or allowed.
“They need to see what happens at those extreme circumstances,” she said. “Where should it be done, but in the simulator, so they can make their mistakes and understand the success of proper procedure, done correctly? I live with ‘What if, what if?’ If something was a touch different, if COVID hadn’t happened ... We need to move from here to save other lives and prevent multi-aircraft collisions for lack of practice, it’s stated in the report. Can we act quickly with this, Senator Schumer?”
Schumer replied at that point to say, “We ache for Christian and we love his 5-year-old son ... and his daughter that are never going to see their dad again. I will do everything I can to follow through on both the report and the additional suggestion you had made. Lives are at stake.”
Daniel Prial’s father, Greg Prial, also spoke during the Zoom call. He thanked Schumer for taking time to be on the call.
“It means a lot to us that it meant something to you to be here in person,” Prial said.
Prial said he was a Marine helicopter crew chief in the 1970s. He said he read the GAO report.
“Obviously, anything that improves safety going forward for military aviation, Army aviation, we’re all for,” he said. “I think it’s going to be important going forward and certainly could save lives. An accident like that, I know it goes all the way to the president’s desk. He knew about it.” The Army has its hazards and danger that you can’t eliminate, Prial said.
“But, you don’t have to accept accidents and there’s always a way to do things better,” he said. “If this report gets put into practice, we’ll at least have one less (accident) than we had up there in Rochester.”
Schumer thanked Prial and reiterated that he will work hard to make sure the recommendations are put into practice.
Prial said, “That’s really ... the best thing you can do to honor these three men — all experienced pilots, all served in combat, all fought the War on Terror. Let’s honor them by making Army aviation a little safer now.”
Schumer said that at the time of the devastating crash, he joined the community in calling for an immediate investigation into the matter and for the federal government to determine new guidelines as to how we can keep service members on helicopters safe. He said those calls became more appropriate after nine soldiers were killed in the collision of two Black Hawk helicopters on a routine training mission in Fort Campbell, Ky.
“They (the GAO) are recommending critical safety reforms. We must work together to improve vital flight safety ... for our pilots and secure the skies,” he said. “The GAO did a thorough review, looking at both Army and Air National Guard helicopter accidents, including the 2021 helicopter crash near Rochester to determine trends to existing safety processes and current deficiencies related to the nearly 298 accidents that occurred between 2012 and 2021. First, we need to improve efforts to ensure pilots receive the training hours called for and the Army and Army National Guard establish flying-hour goals. This would significantly reduce human-error accidents.”
Secondly, the GAO recommends creating a database to track incidents and implementation of recommendations, Schumer said.
“Implementing this kind of a database would play a huge role in decreasing the number of crashes we see every year,” he said. “If we can learn lessons from previous crashes, we can go a long way toward preventing the next one.”
Thirdly, it’s time to remove the hindrances to National Guard helicopter pilot training, such as maintenance issues and access to flight simulators.
“More maintenance crews are needed so helicopters can be repaired faster and pilots meet their required flight hours,” he said. “Pilots spent too long waiting for repairs and then miss out on valuable time training in the skies. Similarly, more flight simulators would boost training hours. I’m asking both the Army and the Air Force to add them in the facilities in Rochester and elsewhere that now lack them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.