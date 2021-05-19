WATERTOWN — The city will use some of its $22 million in federal funding to reinstate four police officers and two other city staff positions that were cut during budget deliberations last year.
But there’s still no definite word yet whether funds from the American Rescue Plan program can be used to complete some pet projects that would move forward if there were money to pay for them, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
The city can use the federal funding to restore staffing levels to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March. The four police officers, a City Hall/library custodian and a city engineer position were cut during last year’s budget deliberations while the city braced itself for a financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
The six positions, however, are in this year’s proposed city budget. Each of the police officer positions would cost $89,000 for salary and benefits.
The city was notified it will not receive as much federal funding from the program as initially expected, so it will now get $22.265 million and not the $22.95 million that it had been told originally.
The city still hopes to get more information from U.S. Treasury about what the money from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill can be used for, Mr. Mix said.
The fate of using the funding isn’t known yet for such projects as an amphitheater in Thompson Park, a splash pad at the North Elementary School and the installation of a turf field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, he said.
“That’s still up in the air,” Mr. Mix said.
But the federal program can pay for most water and sewer capital projects. The city has a list of 60 to 70 water and sewer projects, totaling about $22 million, needed to be completed over the next several years.
The city can also use federal money to pay for revenue losses caused by the pandemic, Mr. Mix said.
Preliminary estimates had those losses at between $1 million and $2 million, but better than expected sales tax revenues have substantially decreased that amount, he said.
City officials are already targeting two water and sewer department projects with the federal money.
They think a $400,000 project to replace a water main on Tilden Street could be paid by the American Rescue Plan program, he said. In case it doesn’t, the City Council approved a bond for the project.
Another project that could very well be funded by the program is a sewer project along Harrison Street. On Monday night, the council awarded a $451,461.18 contract to JL Excavation LLC to do the work.
The city manager also expects that revenue losses to Zoo New York will be eligible for funding because the zoo in Thompson Park was closed during most of the pandemic. Mr. Mix doesn’t know whether the zoo’s capital projects are eligible. The city also might be able to recoup loses in usage fees in the Parks and Recreation Department.
