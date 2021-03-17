OSWEGO — The following is a letter from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel in Washington, D.C., to Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton regarding their determination on his alleged violation of the Hatch Act with regard to the flying of a pro-Trump flag from a county vessel at a pro-Trump flotilla on Oneida Lake in August 2020:
March 11, 2021
Dear Sheriff Hilton:
This letter is in response to a complaint the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) received alleging that you violated the Hatch Act by using your official authority as Oswego County Sheriff to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Specifically, it was alleged that in August 2020, you participated in a Trump flotilla campaign rally while wearing your official uniform and riding on an Oswego County Sheriff’s Office boat with a campaign flag on it. Although OSC has concluded that you violated the Hatch Act, as explained below, we have decided not to pursue disciplinary action and instead are issuing you this warning letter.
The Hatch Act governs the political activity of certain state and local government employees in order to protect the public workforce from partisan political influence and ensure the nonpartisan administration of laws. The Act applies to those employees whose principal position or job is with a state, county, or municipal executive agency and whose job duties are “in connection with” programs financed in whole or in part by loans or grants made by the United States or an agency thereof. Employees are subject to the Hatch Act if, as a normal and foreseeable incident of their positions or jobs, they perform duties in connection with federally financed activities.
Individuals who supervise employees who work on federally funded programs have been found to be subject to the Hatch Act due to their oversight responsibilities for those activities. However, coverage is not dependent on the source of an employee’s salary, nor is it dependent upon whether the employee actually administers the funds or has policy duties with respect to them.
OSC confirmed that the Oswego County Sheriffs Office receives federal grants related to border security enforcement and incarceration of undocumented criminal aliens. OSC understands that you are in command of the office, and you oversee the supervision of employees who administer these federal grants. Therefore, OSC has concluded that you have duties in connection with federally funded programs and, as a result, you are covered by the Hatch Act.
The Hatch Act prohibits covered employees from using their official authority or influence to interfere with or affect the result of an election. Under this provision, an employee may not, among other things, use official agency resources to engage in political activity, such as appearing in campaign parades or advertisements or endorsing candidates for partisan political office.
At issue here is your participation in an August 2020 Trump campaign flotilla. We understand that, during the rally, you wore your official uniform and rode on an official Oswego County Sheriff’s Office boat that had a “Make America Great Again” flag with an image of then-President Donald Trump on it. Because you used an official agency resource to promote a presidential candidate, thus giving the impression that the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office endorsed that candidate, OSC determined that you violated the Hatch Act’s prohibition against using your official authority to affect an election.
Although we have concluded that you violated the Hatch Act, we have decided to close this matter without further action. Please be advised that if you engage in any future prohibited political activity while employed in a Hatch Act-covered position, OSC would consider such activity to be a willful and knowing violation of the law that could result in disciplinary action.
Sincerely, Erica S. Hamrick Deputy Chief, Hatch Act Unit
The following is County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup’s statement on the above letter:
“We received a letter today in response to a complaint regarding County Sheriff Hilton’s participation in a Trump flotilla campaign rally. The Office of Special Counsel has issued a warning letter to the sheriff and decided to close the matter without further action.
“The Office of Special Counsel has decided not to pursue disciplinary action. There is no financial impact to the county regarding this matter.”
Sheriff Hilton said he has discussed the matter at length with Chairman Weatherup and other members of the Legislature.
“I have reassured the Chairman and other members of the Legislature,” Hilton said, “that it will not occur again.”
Have to agree with the application of the Hatch Act and also agree with its concluding with a warning. Not on government time Sheriff.
