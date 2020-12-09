The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 is set to include provisions that will help fight against child abuse in the military.
The fiscal year 2021 version of the bill, which annually sets aside funding for the U.S. military for the following year and often includes additional bills related to the military, will include the End Military-Connected Child Abuse and Neglect Act. That bill would implement a number of recommendations from the Government Accountability Office to protect the roughly 1.2 million school-age children who depend on a member of the military.
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network has reported rates of abuse in military homes have shot up significantly, becoming more common than incidents of abuse in non-military homes, since 2003.
A 2017 report from the Pew Charitable Trusts indicated that Pentagon officials have been concerned over gaps in reporting requirements for social services agencies that operate outside the military structure. As Pew reported, local child protection agencies are not universally required to report incidents of child abuse they find in military homes to military leadership,
The End Military-Connected Child Abuse and Neglect Act would expand the U.S. Department of Defense’s database on problematic sexual behavior in children and youths; develop a process to monitor how reports of child abuse are screened to ensure all reports are processed; create a process to ensure all allegations of abuse are included in each military service’s central registry; improve communication between families and those conducting investigations; and would make child advocacy services available at all military installations.
The version of the defense bill that passed the House of Representatives earlier this year included the End Military-Connected Child Abuse and Neglect Act, but the Senate version did not.
Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee. When the Senate passed its version of the defense bill without any child abuse protections, she signed onto a letter alongside Sen. Michael Rounds, R-S.D., and Reps. Gilbert R. Cisneros, D-Calif. and Brian Mast, R-Fla., urging the conference committee tasked with consolidating the two versions of the bill to include the End Military-Connected Child Abuse and Neglect Act.
After the conference committee ended negotiations on Dec. 3, the final version sent to the House and Senate did include the legislation Sen. Gillibrand and others pushed for.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the senator applauded the inclusion of the bill in the final legislation package.
“This legislation puts us one step closer to ending the scourge of child abuse in the military,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “With the End Military-Connected Child Abuse and Neglect Act included in the final NDAA, our servicemembers will soon be assured that, should their children suffer from abuse, DoD will act swiftly and deliberately to investigate and respond.”
President Donald J. Trump has indicated he may veto the NDAA this year because it does not include a provision to repeal the legal liability protections given to social media companies. The House voted to pass the consolidated version of the NDAA on Tuesday by a veto-proof margin, 335 to 78. The Senate is expected to vote on the measure soon.
