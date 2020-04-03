WATERTOWN — After meeting just one time, the city and the firefighters’ union intend to file an impasse in their labor negotiations.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye said Thursday he was sending a letter to the state Public Employment Relations Board after both sides declared an impasse.
On Feb. 28, the city and the union met for their first negotiations in four years with both sides not budging on the same sticking point — minimum manning.
The city insisted that the stipulation that 15 firefighters be on duty at the same time remained on the negotiating table. The union would not talk about minimum manning.
“It’s shameful that they would not talk about one of the items on the table. The union would not talk about a specific item,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said, then confirming it was minimum manning.
That issue was the sticking point that stalled talks during their six-year labor dispute.
Union president Daniel Daugherty said he talked Thursday to the union’s attorney, Nathaniel Lambright, about going to impasse.
“The city wanted nothing off the table,” Mr. Daugherty said.
The union offered similar terms of what the other city unions have received.
Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum manning issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
The two sides avoided further arbitration on Nov. 23, seemingly ending their contentious legal battles.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero thinks a mediator will not consider the minimum manning issue “because that was all in the past.”
She had hoped the other council members would leave that issue behind and go forward with negotiations.
But, in January, the election brought Mayor Smith and new Councilman Jesse Roshia into office. The mayor has been a longtime critic of the union.
The firefighters have not had a contract since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.