WATERTOWN — Five artists have been chosen for the public art project that received a portion of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative awarded to the city in 2017.
Fifteen artists from across the country submitted their ideas for the free-standing art that will go in the median of Public Square.
A five-member committee whittled down that number to the five selected artists who have submitted their proposals for the “free-standing pieces of art that all are very different,” city Senior Planner Jennifer Voss said.
The public will be asked to provide input on what art piece should be added to the Public Square median. A survey on the city’s website will go out this week.
The concepts from the five artists were selected based on whether they followed the required criteria and whether they would best fit into the character of Public Square, Ms. Voss said.
The city has $155,000 in DRI funding set aside to create an original artwork in Public Square.
The city’s Planning Department put together a Request for Qualifications and Proposals process to find an artist or artistic team. Artists had until Nov. 1 to submit their ideas.
The city advertised nationally to find the artist, she said.
The city is looking at a single piece of art that would be placed on the eastern side of the median in Public Square, with the exact spot to be 15-by-20 feet.
A public arts committee reviewed the proposals, and the City Council is expected to review them next month.
The final design will be completed this winter. The actual work on the project is likely to be done by June, and the piece will be installed at the square next summer.
The art committee consists of City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo-Pierce, City Planning Director Michael A. Lumbis, Watertown High School art teacher Fred Sovie and Ms. Voss.
