WATERTOWN — Sgt. Major Jake Smith wasn’t sure whether the teen trapped in a violent, fiery crash more than two weeks ago on Arsenal Street would ever walk again.
But Sgt. Major Smith and four other Fort Drum soldiers who helped pull three people from that fiery crash recently had dinner with the teen and the two others involved in that Oct. 14 accident.
“He’s out of the hospital and walking,” Sgt. Major Smith said. “I didn’t think he’d ever walk again.”
The pickup was so mangled the soldiers didn’t realize he was trapped until one of the victims yelled out asking whether they were able to free him.
The soldiers have been credited with saving the three teens’ lives from the burning pickup and extinguishing the flames. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, the five soldiers were recognized for their heroics.
The others who risked their own lives are: Spc. William L. Berube, Spc. Zachary Broxson, Spc. Shane T. Cockerham and Spc. Jacob G. Jones, all members of the 642nd Engineer Support Company.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith thanked the soldiers for “going above and beyond” their service as members of the 10th Mountain Division.
The soldiers went off post for a dinner at Applebee’s restaurant in the Price Chopper plaza, and they were at the right place at the right time.
Sgt. Major Smith was just driving into the plaza, while the other four had just finished dinner when they saw the speeding pickup slam into a Dodge Durango in front of the Sunoco convenience store on Arsenal Street.
Sgt. Major Smith, Spc. Berube and Spc. Broxson ran to the burning pickup, while Spc. Jones and Spc. Cockerham ran to Applebee’s to retrieve a fire extinguisher.
Spc. Jones risked his own safety and crawled under the pickup to extinguish the flames, the sergeant major said.
“He’s the one who saved them and put out the fire,” he said.
The other three soldiers pulled two of the teens out of the pickup, but the third one was trapped for another 16 minutes until the Watertown Fire Department arrived with the Jaws of Life to free him.
After the ceremony, Spc. Jones said he just acted on instinct and did what he had to do.
“It’s an honor, but there were others who helped us and are not getting recognized,” he said.
An unidentified man ran toward the fire and helped with getting them out, Sgt. Major Smith said.
Division Command Sgt. Major Mario Terenas described their quick action as something they were trained to do as soldiers.
Former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. said he’s proud of the five soldiers who serve their country “day in and day out,” but they also “go out in their spare time” to do in the community, as well.
Deputy Commanding General — Support Brig. Gen. Lori L. Robinson led a contingent of 10th Mountain Division leaders and soldiers who attended the ceremony for the five soldiers.
Sgt. Major Smith, a veteran combat soldier with 15 deployments under his belt, is helping Fort Drum to recognize the four others with nominations for Soldier Medals.
And he’s just happy that the five soldiers were able to meet with the three teens, all of whom are out of the hospital.
The teens just wanted to thank them for what they did that night, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.