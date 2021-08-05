CICERO — Danielle M. Fogel on Thursday received the official Republican nomination for state Supreme Court Justice for the 5th Judicial District.
Ms. Fogel, an attorney from Syracuse, announced her candidacy for the newly created seat on the state Supreme Court in early July.
“I am honored and excited to be the Republican Party nominee for the newly created Supreme Court seat that will represent Onondaga, Oneida, Lewis, Jefferson, Oswego and Herkimer counties,” she said in a statement. “I am committed to using my experience as a trial lawyer to serve the people of the Fifth Judicial District as a Supreme Court judge.”
Benedicte Doran, chair of the Onondaga County Republican Committee said the party delegates were eager to support Ms. Fogel in her run for office.
“Danielle has what it takes to be an incredible asset on the bench because of her cast litigation experience, her understanding of how the court system works and her reputation for being fair and honest.”
Ms. Fogel is running against Democratic nominee and former Congressman Anthony J. Brindisi for the seat. Both candidates will be on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 2.
