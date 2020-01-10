FORT DRUM - Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Jason Brunet became Fort Drum’s new fire chief when he was promoted during a ceremony Friday at the Garrett W. Loomis Fire Station 2 on post.
At Fort Drum for more than 20 years, Chief Brunet has served in many capacities with the fire department, most recently as deputy fire chief. He also has volunteered with Sackets Harbor Volunteer Fire Department for the past 27 years.
As the new Fire and Emergency Services Division fire chief, Chief Brunet is responsible for overseeing three fire stations on post with 60 personnel who respond to roughly 2,000 calls a year. Additionally, Fort Drum Fire responds to an average of 50 to 60 mutual aid calls annually to assist local community first responders.
Born and raised in Sackets Harbor, Chief Brunet is a third-generation firefighter. His father, Roger, has been an influence in carrying on the family profession.
“From the time I was old enough to walk, my father would put me in a truck and we’d go on calls,” he said in a statement provided by Fort Drum. “I remember how he’d put me on top of the tanker, and I would yell down to him when it was filled with water.”
After graduating from Sackets Harbor High School, Chief Brunet attended the New York State Fire Academy in 1995. Upon completion of his training, he started his career as a civilian contractor at Wallops Flight Facility, a small NASA naval base in Virginia.
He later entered the federal workforce, serving as a firefighter/EMT at FDR Veterans Affairs Hospital in Montrose, New York.
He came to Fort Drum as a firefighter in March 1998 and then went on to fire inspections in 2003 and assistant chief of fire prevention in 2007.
Lt. Col. Matthew LeBlanc, Fort Drum DES director and 91st Military Police Battalion commander, said the lives of more than 40,000 people who live, work and recreate on post, rests in Chief Brunet’s capable hands.
“Jason is responsible for keeping us safe on this installation,” he said in a statement. “I know we are in good hands.”
Chief Brunet served under four fire chiefs at Fort Drum - Robert Kerr, Peter Queior, Donald Striejewske and the most recent, Jeffrey Chrissley.
