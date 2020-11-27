FORT DRUM — The staff at the Auto Skills Center recently held an open house to provide advice about how to prepare vehicles for the winter.
Mike Graveline, Fort Drum Auto Skills Center manager, said that winterizing a vehicle now is the best way to avoid future aggravation.
He gave a series of tips about making sure how to get a vehicle through the winter, adding that some soldiers who are assigned to Fort Drum never had to winterize their vehicle because they come from parts of the country that don’t have harsh winters.
Mr. Graveline demonstrated a vehicle inspection that included checking tire treads, wiper blades, battery, air filters and brakes.
The Auto Skills Center offers equipment and tools, work bays, vehicle lifts, paint booth, auto body bays, welding equipment, a machine shop, wheel balancing and changing equipment, engine overhaul bay, lubrication bays, computer diagnosis, and electrical system testing for all DoD ID card holders.
Other services include towing, state inspections, battery diagnostics and propane tank filling.
Technicians are available to share their expertise with customers, but they also have a “Rent-A-Technician” option at an hourly rate.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auto Skills Center operates on an appointment-only basis to limit the number of people inside.
The Auto Skills Center is located at Bldg. 11120, Iraqi Freedom Drive. To register for an orientation or schedule an appointment, call (315) 772-7902.
