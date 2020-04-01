FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum command team went online on Wednesday for a virtual town hall to talk with soldiers and family members about how life on post has changed because of the coronavirus.
During the town hall, Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander, said, as more families are spending time together indoors, it is still important to respect each other’s personal space and not allow friction to divide the household.
He advised soldiers and family members to reach out for support when needed by contacting friends, a chaplain or counselor.
The Family Advocacy Program can be reached at (315) 222-3457 or 775-7103. To contact an installation chaplain, call (315) 772-5647.
Since implementing a series of measures on post, the biggest threat within the gated community is from those traveling from outside Fort Drum. Gen. Mennes said that is why additional screening protocols have been established at the gates. He has also directed soldiers to notify their chains of command before inviting anyone onto post.
Col. Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander, said that preventing the spread of COVID-19 is the responsibility of every member of the community. He reminded that people should not congregate in community playgrounds, dog parks and basketball courts.
He said that community members should only shop at the Exchange for necessities, and to shop through the AAFES website where patrons can purchase items online and pick up at the store.
The command team answered questions on changes to commissary hours for retirees and soldiers, housing moves and visitor passes. Changes are updated daily on the Fort Drum website at www.home.army.mil/drum and at www.facebook.com/drum.10thmountain.
