WATERTOWN — Fort Drum received favorable ratings for housing from two independently-conducted surveys released Monday by the U.S. Army.
In a press release sent Monday, Project Manager Megan Klosner for Fort Drum’s housing partner said the fall housing survey results gave Mountain Community Homes an overall satisfaction score of 84.2, or “very good,” which is a 1.4 increase from the previous survey published last July.
Residents rated the quality of the leasing services and readiness to solve problems as “outstanding.” Survey responders also indicated they were very satisfied with the quality of maintenance.
“We really want to know what our residents think, so we can continue to strive for excellence in the quality of service we provide,” Ms. Klosner said.
Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes — a partnership between developer Lendlease and the Department of the Army — manages 3,974 units at Fort Drum.
Both surveys were administered online by CEL & Associates Inc., an independent, third-party organization that also conducts housing surveys for the other military services and for the private sector.
The Army will use the survey results as one of several tools to continue identifying ways to improve housing conditions by enhancing communication with residents, creating and prioritizing action plans to correct deficiencies and identifying items that are most important to residents.
The RCI Housing team has five trained home inspectors, who are also trained for mold assessment, to conduct more than 2,000 home inspections each year.
Art Case, Fort Drum Public Works’ Residential Communities Initiative (RCI) Housing manager, said the key for the RCI Housing office is continually following up and reaching out to the families to ensure satisfaction.
Responses to a second survey on unaccompanied housing showed an overall outstanding rating for The Timbers, one of five unaccompanied housing complexes at Fort Drum.
Last year, a survey ranked Fort Drum as one of the best places to live in military housing in the nation. That survey, conducted amid a months-long effort by the Army to improve military housing conditions on-post, found that Fort Drum family housing was ranked eighth in the Army.
