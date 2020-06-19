FORT DRUM — A beloved general who led his 10th Mountain Division troops through some important battles in Italy during World War II is remembered to this day for his toughness and grit.
Brig. Gen. David L. Ruffner’s place in Fort Drum history is well documented after serving as the 10th Mountain Division artillery division’s first commander.
About 75 Fort Drum leaders, soldiers and local dignitaries came together on a sunny Thursday afternoon to rededicate the Division’s artillery division, known as DIVARTY, headquarters in his name.
Describing him as “tough,” “diligent” and “full of grit,” Col. Jason T. Williams, the current 10th Mountain Division’s DIVARTY commander, said Fort Drum soldiers could have learned a lot from the brigadier general (later major-general).
“I believe he would fit right at home in the new Fort Drum,” the colonel said.
Besides serving during the Second World War, the general fought in World War I and closed out his storied 35-year Army career in Korea in 1952. He died in 1973 at the age of 77.
But the day also celebrated the DIVARTY’s “U.S. Colors,” the American flag that flew over Italy during those Gen. Ruffner-led battles against the German army.
The flag has been restored and is now proudly displayed in a conference room in Ruffner Hall.
The flag returned to its rightful home 18 months ago when a retired Fort Drum soldier made sure that it ended up on post for good.
Retired Capt. Chuck Thompson, who served at Fort Drum from 2001 to 2005, ended up possessing the flag for 14 years and keeping it above his fireplace mantle in his New Jersey home after a series of circumstances.
In 2004, Mr. Thompson was assigned to ensure about 150 artifacts from the original artillery division be protected and end up in rightful places, including its colors.
He unsuccessfully tried to get the general’s alma mater, Virginia Military Institute, to take the flag back in 2004 when the division was deactivated. DIVARTY was again reactivated in 2015.
He also tried to give the flag — with 48 stars on it because Hawaii and Alaska had not become states yet — to the onpost museum, then just located in some small space. But there was no room.
Efforts then switched to giving the historic piece to the general’s family.
Despite those efforts, the retired captain always knew the flag should be back where it belonged — on Fort Drum. He drove up from his home during the dead of winter in January 2019 with the framed, 5-foot by 7-foot flag to bring it back home.
Col. Williams told the crowd that the cherished flag was part of the division’s rich history.
“My God, we’ve been looking forward to this day for 18 months,” he said.
But the flag needed to be restored. And Fort Drum had to go through some bureaucratic red tape to get the Army to approve the project.
Once that occurred, two women in West Virginia worked on the project in their Textile Preservation Association business, removing residue from its fibers and testing the solubility of its material.
“It looks great,” Col. Williams said.
A brand new bronze plaque also went up on the division headquarters building and was unveiled on Thursday. It replaces the old plaque that was misplaced when DIVARTY was deactivated 16 years ago.
“This is a great day,” the colonel said.
