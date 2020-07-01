FORT DRUM — Local recruiters are helping the U.S. Army with a nationwide virtual hiring campaign to sign up 10,000 new soldiers over three days.
Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Gomes and a team of seven recruiters in the Watertown recruiting office are working on the Army’s first virtual recruitment campaign.
They’re using social media contacts, subsequent phone calls and face-to-face meetings to help the Army reach its goal of 10,000 new soldiers. The campaign began Monday and culminates on Wednesday.
With the coronavirus, recruiters must rely more on social media to find potential recruits.
“This is the virtual age of recruitment,” Sgt. First Class Austin West said, while the team was hard at work on the campaign in the recruitment office in Stateway Plaza.
The Army is looking for full-time and part-time soldiers in 150 different career fields, from traditional combat roles to specialized careers in aviation, cyberspace technology and engineering.
Those kinds of soldiers are needed in an ever-changing, more technical Army, the recruiters said.
The Army is looking for qualified recruits who can receive cash bonuses, college credits or payments on college tuition for signing up during the three-day recruitment campaign.
Sgt. 1st Class Gomes, the only member of Fort Drum’s Special Operations Recruiting Battalion, said the Army is using more social media to recruit, a tool it has never used before.
“So we decided this is another way to step forward with our initiative and our efforts to get more qualified people in the force,” Sgt. Gomes said.
The Army is the only branch of the armed forces that offers recruits the chance to choose careers and jobs they would like to work in while they’re in the Army, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.