FORT DRUM — Fort Drum has not been selected as the site for a fourth Army Corps Headquarters.
The Army announced Tuesday that Fort Knox in Kentucky will instead be the location for the headquarters.
In recent weeks, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., worked hard on behalf of Fort Drum to land the headquarters.
In a statement Tuesday, Rep. Stefanik said she was disappointed that Fort Drum will not be the site.
“I worked diligently with Fort Drum, the Army, and local officials to advocate for the stationing of a fourth Army Corps Headquarters, and I’m disappointed that Fort Drum was not selected,” she said.
“The number one top priority that I will continue to lead is working to appropriate funds for an East Coast Missile Defense Site at Fort Drum. The soldiers and community of Fort Drum remain unmatched in their readiness and national defense capabilities.”
After hearing the news, Sen. Schumer said he told Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy that Fort Drum was still the “perfect place” for the new headquarters.
“Fort Drum has a unique combination of existing and upcoming critical infrastructure, world-class deployable readiness and highly-skilled personnel that make it more than capable of housing this new organization, Sen. Schumer said in a statement.
“I think that not choosing Fort Drum was the wrong call, but I will continue to work with the base and the legions of community leaders to advocate for Fort Drum and the North Country going forward.”
Fort Drum, home to the 10th Mountain Division, was one of the three final options that the Army was considering. The installation was initially on a list of 31 potential installations that could house the nation’s fourth corps headquarters.
A fourth headquarters would mean the addition of about 630 soldiers based in the United States, the addition of a three-star general and maintaining a rotational Operational Command Post of about 200 soldiers in Europe.
Along with the additional soldiers, the north country would have also become the home of their families.
In recent weeks, the community came together in support of locating the new Army Corps headquarters at Fort Drum.
Advocate Drum, the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, on Friday announced it was kicking off a petition drive to get the Army to house the fourth corps headquarters on post.
Last month, Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand revealed that the Army was looking for a home for a new Corps headquarters and are telling military officials that Fort Drum would be the “perfect” location.
